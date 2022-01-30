Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 995.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 186,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 169,066 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $147,798,000 after purchasing an additional 288,175 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.