Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLP opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

