Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SLP opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
