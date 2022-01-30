Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Down 43.8% in January

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WPCB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 1,248,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,603. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $730,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.