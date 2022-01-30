Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WHR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

WHR stock opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £710.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.02. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 177.80 ($2.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($81,151.65).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.