Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HCC opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

