Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $117.35 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,173 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.73% of Construction Partners worth $117,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $40,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

