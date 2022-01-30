Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.66% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $169,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

