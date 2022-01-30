Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 122,511 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.60% of Webster Financial worth $227,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.80 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

