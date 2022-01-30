Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 2,193 Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,556,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 24.07% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $146,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 8.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.37. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 7.63 and a one year high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

