Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $81,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after buying an additional 395,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.