Water Island Capital LLC Has $99.64 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,912 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up approximately 5.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xilinx worth $99,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 134.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $177.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.