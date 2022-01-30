Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) by 543.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,469 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,818,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CFV stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.