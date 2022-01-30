Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Shares of PONO Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. PONO Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PONO Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Receive News & Ratings for PONO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PONO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.