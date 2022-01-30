Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Shares of PONO Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. PONO Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

