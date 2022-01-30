Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 3.95% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 377.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 86.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 574,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 44.4% during the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.