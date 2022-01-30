Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) by 543.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,469 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

