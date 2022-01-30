Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 1,048,638 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,983.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 328,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 313,058 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

