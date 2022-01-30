Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $656,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000.

CIIGU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

