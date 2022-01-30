Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.52.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.90 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

