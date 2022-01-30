Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.2% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

