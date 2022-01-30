Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,774.44 ($50.92).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,800 ($51.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($50.86) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.64), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,234.32).

Shares of Whitbread stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,977 ($40.16). 860,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,825. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,983.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,116.60.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

