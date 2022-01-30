Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,774.44 ($50.92).
Several brokerages have recently commented on WTB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,800 ($51.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($50.86) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.64), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,234.32).
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
