William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

