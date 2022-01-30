Williams Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Williams Capital lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

