Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 2,404 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $29.05 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

