Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. FMR LLC increased its position in MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

