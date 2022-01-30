Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of The India Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The India Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,099,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The India Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.