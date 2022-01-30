Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.94% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 300.1% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,762,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

