Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

NYSE FR opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

