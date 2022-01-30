Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,377 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

