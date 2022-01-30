Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 29,298 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,298 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NYSE:NTG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 300,725 shares of company stock worth $7,523,488 in the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.