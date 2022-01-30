Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WDAY traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,737. Workday has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.44 and its 200-day moving average is $262.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

