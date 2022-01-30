World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Up 312.5% in January

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WQGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 147,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,845. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition (NYSE:WQGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

