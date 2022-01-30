World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WWE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.22.

NYSE WWE opened at $48.70 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

