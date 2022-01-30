Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE WH opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $91.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

