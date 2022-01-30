Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.17. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $177.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,318,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,226.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

