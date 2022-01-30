XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $162,843.59 and $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00129391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00182841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.