Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $2,144,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.55. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

