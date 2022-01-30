Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY)’s share price fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 300 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 300 ($4.05). 1,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 540 ($7.29) to GBX 560 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

