Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) Head-To-Head Review

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yatsen and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and Human Pheromone Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 0.74 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.49 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Human Pheromone Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yatsen and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen presently has a consensus target price of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,490.23%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Human Pheromone Sciences beats Yatsen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

