YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YETI. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.11.

YETI opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,579. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

