Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Equities analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.