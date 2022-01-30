Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lufax.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

NYSE LU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. 7,255,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.