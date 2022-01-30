Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 807.8% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 2,358,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

