Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.51. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,849,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,522,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,091,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after buying an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

