Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $175.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $711.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $776.99 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $807.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. 722,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

