Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $125.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $574.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 107,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.68 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.