Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. DaVita posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DVA stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in DaVita by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

