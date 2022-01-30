Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in electroCore by 38.3% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

