Zacks: Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.62 million. ManTech International posted sales of $638.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

