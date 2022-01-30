Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

OVID traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 339,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

