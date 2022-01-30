Zacks: Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SkillSoft stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 513,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

